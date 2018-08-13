Featured
Halifax man dies in motorcycle crash on St. Margaret's Bay Road
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 1:34PM ADT
A 33-year-old Halifax man died in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on St. Margaret’s Bay Road late Saturday afternoon.
Police say the motorcycle and driver were found on the ground in the parking lot of a nearby plaza.
The driver was taken to the QEII where he later passed away as a result of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.
The Mounties has a collision analyst examine the scene as part of the investigation.
“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said in a news release.