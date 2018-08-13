

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old Halifax man died in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on St. Margaret’s Bay Road late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the motorcycle and driver were found on the ground in the parking lot of a nearby plaza.

The driver was taken to the QEII where he later passed away as a result of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.

The Mounties has a collision analyst examine the scene as part of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said in a news release.