HALIFAX -- A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say an off-duty officer spotted the pair in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one man forced another man to the ground and produced a knife, attacking him.

The off-duty officer intervened and subdued the suspect, who was still armed with the knife.

The 58-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was checked at the scene by paramedics.

A 26-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the men were known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.