HALIFAX -- A Halifax man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed two men with a knife last week.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were in the area of Creighton and Charles streets around 5 p.m. Friday when they saw a group of people involved in an altercation in the street.

Police say two men who knew one another had been standing outside chatting when they were approached by a group of three to four people.

Police say an altercation broke out and one man, who was part of the larger group, allegedly stabbed the other two men with a knife.

A 45-year-old man and 47-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say the suspect and victims are known to one another.

James Joseph Robinson, 43, is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and breach of an undertaking.

Robinson is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, in connection with a separate incident involving one of the victims that police say had happened earlier in the day.

Robinson is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video from the area, to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.