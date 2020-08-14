HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 40-year-old Halifax man with numerous weapons charges after he allegedly pointed a loaded crossbow at officers Thursday night.

Police say at 8:08 p.m. on Thursday, they received a call of a weapons complaint at the 7000-block of Quinpool road.

A delivery driver called police to report that a man had answered the door wearing a mask, with a rifle slung on his hip and two handguns on his waist.

Police attended the scene and identified the suspect. When police approached the home, the suspect opened the door and pointed a loaded crossbow at the responding officers.

Police safely disarmed the man and there were no injuries.

Adam Wayne Zinck, 40, of Halifax will appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday facing the following charges: