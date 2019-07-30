

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a machete.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 6000 block of Edinburgh Street at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man and recovered a machete at the scene.

The woman wasn’t injured.

Police say the woman didn’t know the man, but was visiting his roommates.

The man is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, failure to comply with a probation order, and breach of recognizance.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.