A 37-year-old Hammonds Plains man is facing numerous charges -- including impaired driving -- following a hit-and-run incident in Halifax on Wednesday night.

It all started just after seven o'clock when police spotted an orange Mitsubishi Lancer speeding along Barrington Street.

Not long after, it collided with another vehicle on Agricola near Macara Street. The driver of the Mitsubishi took off and abandoned the car in a parking lot down the road before fleeing on foot.

Officers paired with police dogs tracked the driver down within 20 minutes. He's due to appear in court Thursday.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the passenger who was in the Mitsubishi. He's described as a 25-year-old white man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray knee length shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.