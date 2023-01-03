Halifax man faces charges after stealing vehicles, fleeing police on New Year’s Eve: RCMP
A Halifax man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke into a home, assaulted three people and a dog, stole two vehicles and fled from police on New Year’s Eve.
Halifax District RCMP responded to a break-and-enter at a home on Hammonds Plains Road just before 7 a.m., Saturday. Police say a man who appeared to be “distraught and frantic” had entered the residence through a back door.
The force says he threatened the three occupants of the home -- two women and one man – and then struck each person and a dog before fleeing the home on foot.
According to police, the man was unarmed and no serious injuries have been reported.
Shortly after, officers received a call from a motorist who had picked up a man who appeared to need assistance on Hammonds Plains Road.
“The motorist was concerned for the man’s wellbeing and called police. Officers arranged to meet the motorist and man at a fire station on Sackville Drive,” said RCMP in a news release Tuesday.
When they arrived at the fire station, police say the man threatened the motorist, who got out of the vehicle. Police say the man then fled the scene in the red pickup truck.
Police say the truck was later recovered in Ardoise, N.S. They add no one was injured during the incident.
Just before 8 a.m., members of the West Hants RCMP responded to a call that an unoccupied black Mitsubishi RVR had been stolen from outside a residence on Beech Brook Road in Ardoise, N.S.
Police say the vehicle was later recovered in Middle Sackville, N.S.
Then, at about 9:15 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a health centre in Sackville, N.S., after hearing of a man asleep outside.
“Officers learned that the man had been driven to the centre by people who were known to him after seeking assistance,” said RCMP.
Police say the man, 29-year-old Dylan Macualy Mombourquette, was arrested and taken inside for treatment
He is facing the following charges:
- assault with a weapon
- three counts of uttering threats
- two counts of assault
- break and enter
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- flight from police
- theft of motor vehicle
Mombourquette remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said to be mulling more drones
Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in an attack in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin's war strategy.
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Toronto
-
Two people injured after collision involving TTC bus and vehicle
Two people have been injured, one critically, following a crash involving a vehicle and a TTC bus in North York.
-
Suspect wanted in new assault after skipping court date: Toronto police
Toronto police are trying to find a man who failed to show up for a court date and then allegedly assaulted someone at a home.
-
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator issued an apology and offered to unlock the data targeted in a ransomware attack on Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, a move cybersecurity experts say is rare, if not unprecedented, for the infamous group.
Calgary
-
Snowkiting takes off in Alberta as more people learn about the extreme sport
Snowkiting is similar to kite surfing, but it's much easier to learn, given that the rider isn't trying to stand up on water and is instead looking to cruise around a frozen lake, snow-covered field or mountain slope
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
Calgary realtor predicts what the housing market will be like in 2023
A Calgary realtor expects more challenges ahead for the housing market in 2023 as it recovers from interest rate hikes that spooked both buyers and sellers alike.
Montreal
-
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
-
Quebec immigration program only accepting French applicants
An immigration program designed for entrepreneurs will now only accept applications from French speakers in Quebec. It is part of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) promise to have 100 per cent of newcomers to the province be francophone by 2026.
-
Shots fired at Plateau-Mont-Royal building overnight: police
Shots were fired at a building in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late Monday night. Montreal police (SPVM) say no victims or suspects have been located.
Edmonton
-
Volatile gas prices expected to soften impact of Alberta fuel tax holiday: experts
While Alberta suspended its collection of the provincial fuel tax, market experts say volatile gas prices will likely mean motorists will not notice the difference.
-
'Pretty demoralizing': Vandals hit Edmonton community league hall for second time
The Riverbend Community League is preparing to once again rebuild and repair their Brookside Hall after a second break-in three months.
-
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said to be mulling more drones
Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in an attack in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin's war strategy.
Northern Ontario
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area by two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
London
-
Rainfall warning for London area
A rainfall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.
-
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Alberta lawyer charged for having a Manitoba judge followed during the pandemic
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for allegedly hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
-
From exercise routines to diets: Winnipeg health experts weigh in on New Year's resolutions
It is prime time for New Year's resolutions, with diets and gym goals at the top of many people's lists, but fitness experts say a new calendar year shouldn't be the sole factor in a lifestyle change.
-
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort
Fire crews rushed to the scene of a major blaze at Calabogie Peaks ski resort on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
Saskatoon
-
'I just like helping people': Snow angels pulling cars out for free
With snowbanks piling high all over town, even in a city known for winter weather, this is more than some vehicles can handle.
-
Two dead in collision on Sask. Highway 11: RCMP
Northbound traffic on Highway 11 at the town of Osler was shut down Sunday night following a three-vehicle collision.
-
More coordination on social issues needed in 2023, says Saskatoon mayor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says the city needs stronger partnerships if it’s going to contend with social issues like homelessness, addiction and mental health in 2023.
Vancouver
-
Police called after fireworks ignite in Vancouver condo
A video circulating online is raising eyebrows, and safety concerns, as it shows a number of fireworks exploding either inside a Yaletown condo or on its very small balcony.
-
Living in B.C.: What will cost more, less, and the same in 2023
After a 2022 marked by painful inflation levels, British Columbians can expect to some necessities to cost the same in 2023, with a handful being cheaper but unlikely to make up for food costs that’ll continue to rise.
-
'What's up? Are you here for my mice?' B.C. man captures close-up video of young bobcat
A young bobcat was caught on camera, running over snow covered ground and hiding under a picnic table, after sneaking into an aircraft hangar in Kamloops B.C. last week.
Regina
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
Minor injuries reported following fire in downtown Regina hotel
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire at a downtown Regina hotel on Sunday.
-
Independent investigation underway after death of inmate in custody: Moose Jaw police
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has requested an independent investigation following the death of a person in custody.
Vancouver Island
-
Long-serving pickleboat captain retiring from Victoria harbour after 19 years
After 19 years at the helm, Barry Hobbis is retiring from steering the passenger ferries in Victoria's Inner Harbour.
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
Man arrested after multiple women sprayed with 'unknown chemical liquid' in downtown Victoria
Police in Victoria have arrested a suspect after a series of assaults in the city's downtown core where women reported having "an unknown liquid sprayed or splashed on their legs."