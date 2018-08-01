

A former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper who has been charged on three other occasions with sexual assault faces new charges in relation to another incident that occurred in 2013.

Halifax police say they received a report on June 3 that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her in late November 2013 at a residence in Halifax.

“As a result of the investigation into this incident, the Sexual Assault Investigative Team of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division have charged 35-year-old Mathew Albert Percy with sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance and assault,” Halifax police said in a news release.

Percy faces charges in connection with two incidents in Halifax last September and a third from 2014.

Percy was first charged last November after an incident that occurred on Sept. 15 in a Saint Mary’s campus dormitory.

He was charged with sexually assaulting a 22-year-old female student and one count of voyeurism because he allegedly recorded the incident on his phone.

At the time, he was working as a groundskeeper at Saint Mary’s university.

A few weeks after he was first charged, Percy faced another. A woman reported to Halifax police last Dec. 5 that she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her in the Armdale area on Sept. 3.

Percy, who had been released with conditions after his first charge, was arrested at his home on Birches Drive last Dec. 15.

Percy faces one count each of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, and voyeurism for allegedly videotaping the Sept. 3 incident.

In January, Halifax police reopened an old investigation in which Percy was the suspect.

Halifax Regional Police say a woman reported on Dec. 8, 2014 that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew at a residence on Lemarchant Street in Halifax on Dec. 6, 2014.

Police say a member of the force’s sexual assault investigative team conducted an investigation, but no charges were laid, and the file was closed on Jan, 5, 2015.

"And then a result of circumstances surrounding that, there was a review of cases and this final sexual assault has come before the court," said senior Crown counsel Rick Woodburn said in February.

Percy was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with the alleged incident in December 2014.

He was remanded into custody in February and the trial for the Sept. 3, 2017 incident began in June. It is scheduled to continue Friday in Halifax Provincial Court.

Percy, who is no longer employed by the university, will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to be arraigned on the new charges.