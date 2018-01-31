

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing a slew of weapons charges after he shot himself in the leg.

Halifax Regional Police say officers heard what sounded like a gunshot in the area of Uniacke Street at Olympic Court around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they spotted a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed, but they were unable to stop it.

A short time later, police found a man with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Police say he had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital.

Police say the man shot himself when he accidentally discharged a firearm. They are still trying to locate the weapon.

Police believe the shooting is related to the gunshot heard earlier Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He is due to appear Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.