Halifax man facing attempted murder charge after hatchet attack
Halifax Regional Police respond to a report of an assault at an apartment in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street on Jan. 24, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 8:04AM AST
A Halifax man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly attacked another man with a hatchet.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found an injured man in one apartment and arrested a suspect in another apartment.
The 36-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say both men know each other.
In addition to attempted murder, the 40-year-old suspect is facing charges of assault with a weapon, and mischief.
The incident remains under investigation.