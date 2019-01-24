

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly attacked another man with a hatchet.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found an injured man in one apartment and arrested a suspect in another apartment.

The 36-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both men know each other.

In addition to attempted murder, the 40-year-old suspect is facing charges of assault with a weapon, and mischief.

The incident remains under investigation.