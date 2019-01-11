

CTV Atlantic





A 36-year-old Halifax man is facing child pornography charges in connection with alleged incidents in 2017 and 2018.

Police launched an investigation on Tuesday after receiving information that a man was communicating with a woman in another province in relation to creating child pornography.

Investigators searched an address on Caxton Close in Halifax on Thursday, where they seized several electronic devices for forensic analysis.

A suspect was arrested at another address in Halifax a short time later.

Julien Dugas is facing charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, making arrangement for a sexual offence against a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Dugas was due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.