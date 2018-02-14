

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill two police officers before being subdued by a Taser.

Halifax Regional Police were responding to a call in the 2100 block of Barrington Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a man who wasn’t involved approached two officers and allegedly threatened to kill them.

Police say the officers tried to arrest the man but he fled on foot. They pursued him and stopped him on Brunswick Street. Police say he then turned to the officers and yelled that he was going to stab them.

Police deployed a Taser and arrested the man. They also seized a knife nearby.

The 28-year-old man is due in court Wednesday to face charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, and uttering threats to cause death.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.