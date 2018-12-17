

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man is facing charges after Halifax Regional Police received a weapons complaint in the Spryfield area.

Police responded to the the 0-500 block of Herring Cove Road Monday morning.

Police located and arrested a suspect a short time later and seized a replica firearm.

The Halifax man is due in court Monday to face charges of uttering threats, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal harassment.

Police don’t believe the incident was a random act as the people involved were known to one another.