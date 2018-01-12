

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man from Halifax is facing a string of fraud-related charges in connection with an alleged parking spot rental scam.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a complaint on Sept. 12, 2017, from a woman reporting she responded to an ad on Kijiji advertising a parking spot for rent at 5296 Kent Street.

The woman told police she e-transferred $450 to the poster and began parking her vehicle in the designated spot

She was notified by the property owner that she was not authorized to park in the lot and that the post was a scam.

Police say they received three similar complaints of the same nature since September.

Investigators determined that in each incident the money was being transferred to the same email address.

The 28-year-old man was charged on Thursday with four fraud-related offenses and one count of breaching a court order.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Feb. 27. Police are currently seeking a second suspect in relation to this incident.