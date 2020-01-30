HALIFAX -- A car explosion rattled central Halifax Thursday night.

"It shook our entire house," said Amanda Derroul, who lives near Quinpool Centre, a shopping mall on Quinpool Road. "We have a two-storey house, there's like seven or eight rooms in it, and it shook the whole house. It was a big loud thud. We thought maybe a bomb had gone off somewhere. We were extremely confused and concerned."

Halifax District Fire Chief Kevin Reade says they responded to multiple calls from the Quinpool Centre parking lot at 7 p.m.

Reade says they found a man inside the damaged vehicle, which lost its roof, windows, and paneling in the explosion.

"He was still in the vehicle," Reade said. "He explained what happened. He said he quit smoking a year ago. He decided he was going to have a cigarette. He went back to his car, had a little nap, then after this nap, it up a cigarette and the car exploded. So he was carrying a propane tank in the back seat, that he forgot about though, and we believe that's the reason for the explosion."

It's believed the man has non-life threatening injuries. He was checked over on scene by EHS before he was taken to hospital.

At one point, firefighters believed the propane tank had landed on the roof of the nearby Wendy's, but it was later found under debris on the car's floor.

No nearby businesses were evacuated and there were no other reported injuries.

Halifax police say the damaged vehicle was later towed from the parking lot.