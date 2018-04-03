

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a popular yoga instructor who was found dead in her Halifax home more than two years ago.

Nicholas Butcher, a graduate of Dalhousie University's law school, is charged with the second-degree murder of 32-year-old Montreal native Kristin Johnston.

His trial started today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, where dozens of people were called for jury selection.

Butcher, wearing a navy suit and glasses, stood before Justice Joshua Arnold and formally pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He sat quietly and expressionless next to his lawyers Peter Planetta and Jonathan Hughes during jury selection.

By the lunch break, four jurors -- three women and one man -- had been selected.

Arnold says the trial will take about 20 court days.

Crown lawyers Carla Ball and Tanya Carter are prosecuting the case.

Johnston opened a Bikram yoga studio in downtown Halifax, gaining a reputation as a kind and determined businesswoman with what friends described as a "magnetic" personality.