Halifax man's 1994 murder remains unsolved 28 years later
Police are still trying to solve the murder of a Halifax man who was killed 28 years ago.
Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on Dec. 12, 1994 that a patient with a serious head injury had been admitted to the Victoria General Hospital on Dec. 7.
Shane Darrell Siddle died in hospital from his injuries on Dec. 13. He was 31 at the time.
Investigators believe Siddle got into an altercation and was knocked unconscious near his home on Belle Aire Terrace the night of Dec. 7, but the assault wasn’t reported to police.
Police believe Siddle regained consciousness and went inside his home before he was rushed to hospital that night.
Investigators also believe there are people who have information about the assault that could help solve the case.
“We hope that the passage of time will encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know about Shane’s murder,” said Const. John MacLeod in a statement.
“It is never too late to do the right thing and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”
Siddle’s murder is part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.
Anyone with information about the death of Shane Siddle is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.
