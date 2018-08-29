

It's almost time for students to head back to class.

But getting ready for the upcoming school season can be a challenge for many.

“For any family I'm thinking the struggle is there for some maybe more than others,” says Trina Fraser, who is a mom of five.

She says getting kids ready for school can be a struggle financially.

“It is difficult and it’s not just difficult for non-working parents, it can be difficult for working parents as well so seeing the cost of the school supplies, especially high school, junior high. You're looking at binders that are $25 each, so looking at that family that may have to buy multiple binders it is an expense and on top of that, school fees that go along with going back to school.”

T.K. Thorpe is trying to help those who are finding it difficult to purchase school supplies.

He recently started a GoFundMe page to raise money.

“Basically, it's all going towards the basics of what they need to get by, you know, pens, pencils, paper, binders, and school bags,” said Thorpe.

He hasn't decided which organization to donate supplies to just yet and is hoping the public can help him with suggestions.

“It's something you typically just don't think of, but I mean there's a lot of people out there -- this is an expensive time of year -- and this is something that's on their mind and how they're going to get by and survive to the next thing,” Thorpe said. “I just want to help out in any way possible.”

This is the second year Thorpe has raised money to purchase items needed for the classroom.

“It makes me feel good, of course, but I just like to help people in general so I mean, I'll continue to keep doing this of course every year,” he said.

Thorpe isn't the only Haligonian trying to help those less fortunate.

Trina’s son Jajuan hasn't finished purchasing his own school supplies, but he too is helping out.

Last weekend the Grade 12 student used a $750 grant to purchase school supplies for kids in the East Preston area.

“I feel great honestly,” said Jajuan Fraser. “I feel like I'm the man, giving back, showing them who I am as a person.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.