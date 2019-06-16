

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was robbed in Halifax early Sunday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Maynard St.

The victim reported that two females and one male threatened him with a crosswalk flag while demanding cash and his cellphone.

The suspects stole cash from the victim and fled southbound on Gottingen St. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as two black females and one black male, believed to be in their mid-20’s.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.