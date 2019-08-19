

A Halifax man wanted in connection with an attempted murder has turned himself in to police, almost a week after his father made an impassioned plea for him to do so.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued last Monday for the arrest of Jacob Matthew Lilly.

Lilly is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The charges come after Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Grafton Street around 3:30 a.m. on July 7.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted with an edged weapon. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The day after the warrant was issued, Lilly’s father made a public plea for his son to turn himself in to police.

“I’m so scared that you’re going to get shot, or somebody else is going to get shot, and that’s it for you,” said Paul Talbot as he addressed his 21-year-old son last Tuesday.

“So I would like Jake, if you’re listening to me, please walk into a police station and give yourself up. You can’t win.”

Police say Lilly turned himself in at Halifax Regional Police headquarters Monday afternoon.

They say the investigation is ongoing.