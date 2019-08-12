

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in downtown Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Grafton Street around 3:30 a.m. on July 7.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted with an edged weapon. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived. A Canada-wide warrant was issued Monday for his arrest.

Jacob Matthew Lilly is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon, in connection with the incident on Grafton Street.

Police say they have made efforts to locate the 21-year-old Halifax man and they believe he knows investigators are looking for him.

Lilly is described as five-foot-eight inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If spotted, police say Lilly should not be approached. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.