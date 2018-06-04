

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man with a history of sexual offences has been charged yet again.

The most recent charge stems from a sexual assault at a Halifax home on Friday.

Police say a man entered a residence on Cunard Street, sexually assaulted a woman and fled.

Sem Paul Obed is charged with one count each of aggravated sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, uttering treats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders.

He appeared in court on Monday.

In 2014, police warned the public that Obed was at a high risk of reoffending in a violent and sexual manner, this after he completed his two year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

He also has a lengthy criminal record spanning thirty years.

Obed did have several conditions imposed on him at the time, including that he had to stay away from alcohol, andremain at home during the evening and early morning hours.