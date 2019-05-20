

Halifax mayor Mike Savage tweeted out an open letter to ‘employers, managers and supervisors’ in advance of what he called ‘an ultimate sports day’ in Halifax.

The mayor’s tongue-in-cheek letter is in reference to a pair of big sporting events that will be held on Wednesday, May 22, as the HFX Wanderers FC soccer team will play a game at 6 p.m., before the Halifax Mooseheads drop the puck in Memorial Cup action at 8 p.m.

The letter, printed on official city letterhead, advised employers that ‘such a historic day in sports demands a great deal of fans. It is reasonable to presume that some of them may stay up later than usual or make unwise food and beverage decisions.'

Mayor Savage continued in the letter ‘indeed it is quite likely that throughout our municipality a good number of employees will be operating at a reduced capacity on Thursday’.

The HFX Wanderers FC host League1 Ontario side Vaughan Azzuri at 6 p.m. on the Wanderers’ grounds. A large group of supporters is expected after the Canadian Premier League expansion franchise drew a raucous crowd of 6200 supporters on their May 4th home opener.

Two hours later, the Halifax Mooseheads will continue their Memorial Cup run, as the hosts take on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a rematch of the QMJHL Final at 8 p.m. at the Scotiabank Centre.

The Mooseheads have already clinched a berth into the tournament semi-final by winning their first two games, 4-1 over the Prince Albert Raiders on May 17, and 4-2 over the Guelph Storm on May 19.

‘Rest assured, this glorious sports day will be the stuff of legends. We all have a role to play in making it fun’, concluded Savage’s letter.