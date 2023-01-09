Halifax Mooseheads back in the spotlight following successful world junior tournament
The spotlight from the world junior hockey championship has shifted back from Canada's golden moment to the Halifax Mooseheads and the second half of the QMJHL regular season.
Team Canada won gold Thursday night 3-2 in overtime over Czechia, claiming its 20th world junior title in front of a record-crowd at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.
The annual international ice hockey tournament hosted in Halifax and Moncton meant the Mooseheads had a prolonged holiday hiatus away from its home rink.
Dec. 16 was the last time the Mooseheads played at home. They returned on Sunday afternoon as they hit the ice against the Cape Breton Eagles in a battle of Nova Scotia.
"I think the road trip has been extremely difficult for everyone, but not just difficult in the sense that it's hard to play games, but difficult in just coming off the holiday break and getting right on a bus from a plane to another bus," said Mooseheads head coach Sylvain Favreau.
The grueling grind of the road doesn't appear to have impacted the Mooseheads too much, as they picked up five wins over their last six games on the road.
QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais scored the game-winner for Halifax with just over two minutes remaining in the third period, to lift the Mooseheads to a narrow 5-4 win over the Eagles on Sunday in front of 7,778 fans at the Scotiabank Centre.
It was the first home game for 20-year-old forward Alex Doucet, who has played five games with the Mooseheads, since he was acquired from Val d'Or in a Dec. 21 trade for several draft picks, including a first and third-round pick this year and a second-round pick in 2024.
Doucet made his mark, scoring his 33rd goal of the season and tying a career-high in the process, after banging home a rebound on the doorstep to give the Mooseheads a short lived 3-2 lead in the second period.
After the game, Doucet spoke to media and said it's easier to fit in with a team like Halifax who are talented and sit in first place in the Maritime division.
"It was very special,” said Doucet. “I think the rink and the fans are really amazing. It was really fun to play my first game here at home."
Adding a player of Doucet's calibre adds to the already potent Halifax offense that leads the league in goals scored.
He also leads the league in shorthanded goals and was relied on to kill several penalties for the Mooseheads, who got into some penalty trouble against the Eagles.
He also fits in well on the top-line with Dumais, who has led the league in points for the majority of the season.
"(Doucet's) presence is good for us, but obviously he is skilled and he plays the body and is the exact player we need," said Dumais. "He brings a lot of skill and he's good to play with as well."
Dumais was invited to Team Canada's selection camp but didn't make the final roster. Since then, the 18-year-old has been playing some inspired hockey and has scored 14 points in his last seven games.
"I just use it as motivation and I just stick to playing my game and I try not let that get in the way," said Dumais.
Favreau praised Dumais for his ability to handle the upset and adversity and he believes the leading-scorer will benefit from the experience.
"Overall, he's set himself up for a good opportunity to make next year's team," said Favreau. "It was a bit of a dress rehearsal to go to (selection) camp in Moncton and show his skill amongst the top prospects and top players in Canada."
Doucet is making an immediate impact with Halifax at both ends of the ice and was instrumental in holding Cape Breton’s power play scoreless on five chances, while helping force a turnover inside the Eagles blue line which helped set up Dumais' game-winning goal.
Doucet believes Halifax has what it takes to make a run for the Memorial Cup.
"There's a lot of talent on the team," said Doucet. "We have some things to work on, but I feel like we're nearly playoff ready."
The Mooseheads are on roll -- they've won 11 of their last 13 games and are one of the hottest in Canada since the Christmas break.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
Prince Harry defends explosive memoir that lays bare rifts in Royal Family
Prince Harry has defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside the Royal Family, saying it's an attempt to 'own my story' after 38 years of 'spin and distortion' by others.
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as 'brutal' is held to account.
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, many of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
5 things to know for Monday, January 9, 2023
Prince Harry defends his explosive memoir that reveals Royal Family rifts, a mayor in Mexico reassures tourists following a wave of cartel violence, and the families of Flight PS752 victims across Canada grieve their loved ones. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Mazatlán mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
Toronto
-
Driver seriously injured in head-on crash with streetcar in downtown Toronto
A man has sustained 'life-altering' injuries following a head-on collision involving a cube van and a streetcar in the downtown core, say Toronto police.\
-
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
-
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as 'brutal' is held to account.
Calgary
-
Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
-
Hundreds gather outside Calgary City Hall to mark three-year anniversary of Flight PS752 crash
Hundreds gathered outside of Calgary City Hall on Sunday to mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, killing 176 people, including two Calgarians.
-
Alta. mental health and addiction minister criticized for sharing 'false' info on homelessness
A now-deleted tweet shared by Alberta's mental health and addiction minister's official account has some saying he was promoting "false information."
Montreal
-
Driver killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North
A person was found dead in an SUV late Monday night in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire. Shortly before daybreak, the sex and identity of the person had not yet been determined.
-
Pedestrian shot during a street robbery in Montreal on Saturday night
A pedestrian was shot and injured when he was being robbed late Saturday night in Montreal on Depatie Street, near Cleroux Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Three years later: Montrealers gather to commemorate flight PS752 victims
Roughly 200 people gathered in front of McGill University in Montreal Sunday to mark the third anniversary of flight PS752's destruction and protest the Iranian regime. On Jan. 8, 2020, 176 people were killed after the Iranian military shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane. The plane, bound for Ukraine, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.
Edmonton
-
Alta. mental health and addiction minister criticized for sharing 'false' info on homelessness
A now-deleted tweet shared by Alberta's mental health and addiction minister's official account has some saying he was promoting "false information."
-
Birthday party celebrates beloved Edmonton service dog Kuno
Central Social Hall downtown celebrated a special birthday party Sunday in recognition of a beloved Edmonton service dog.
-
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, many of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
Northern Ontario
-
Time to check your lottery tickets: Big winner sold in northern Ontario
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Homebuyers hope 'patience pays off' as prices drop, recession predictions loom
Some prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years. But many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes.
-
Sudbury potter gains recognition in Vanity Fair
A health care worker in Sudbury, Ont. left that career three years ago to pursue her life’s passion; pottery.
London
-
Motor vehicle collision kills pedestrian Saturday evening
London Police closed Oxford Street in both directions between Maitland Street and Waterloo Street Saturday evening due to a fatal motor vehicle collision
-
Londoners mark third anniversary of flight PS752 crash with rally
On Sunday, Londoners stood side by side along a busy intersection to honour victims who died on flight PS752, which was shot down by Iranian military in January 2020
-
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
Winnipeg
-
'Bring freedom and justice': Winnipeg rally calls for change in Iran on anniversary of flight PS752
Dozens gathered at a rally on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752.
-
City to finally to take ownership of province-owned parks
The City of Winnipeg is finalizing plans to take ownership of 30 park properties within the city limits that are technically still owned by the Province of Manitoba.
-
Mazatlán mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
Ottawa
-
LRT disruptions could last until Tuesday
LRT service in Ottawa remains partially disrupted and full service could be offline until Tuesday, according to officials.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
Vancouver
-
'Abusive, unfair, cruel': Scathing B.C. court decision slams wrongful dismissal of senior
A B.C. senior has been awarded more than $200,000 in a wrongful dismissal case, with the judge describing the employer's conduct as abusive, vicious, cruel, and profoundly harmful.
-
East Vancouver couple repeatedly targeted by nighttime tire slasher
The first time an East Vancouver couple had tires slashed on both of their vehicles, they figured it was a random crime. But now that it's happened six times, they fear they are being targeted.
-
Flight PS752: Hundreds gather in North Vancouver to demand justice
Hundreds gathered in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon to remember the dead and call for justice, three years after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
Regina
-
'Women, Life, Freedom': Downing of Flight PS752 rally held in Regina in solidarity with Iranian protests
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 marked the three year anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752—a Ukrainian International Airlines flight that was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran, Iran.
-
Man faces 5 charges after multiple collisions on Ring Road: Regina police
A driver in Regina is facing five charges following a string of collisions on Ring Road.
-
Early morning house fire in downtown Regina under investigation
Fire crews in Regina responded to a house blaze early Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria takes owner of 'dangerous' dog to court over alleged bylaw violations
The City of Victoria has won an injunction against a resident it claims has repeatedly breached its Animal Responsibility Bylaw by failing to control his dog.
-
2 dead in Comox house fire, cause under investigation
Two people are dead as a result of a house fire Friday afternoon in Comox, B.C.
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreement
B.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.