Halifax Mooseheads face criticism after advancing home game to avoid new restrictions

The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, is facing some criticism after making the decision to advance one of their home games.

On Tuesday, the Nova Scotia government announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will take effect Friday. The restrictions include limiting gatherings, including sporting events, to 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 150 people indoors.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Halifax Mooseheads announced it would be moving its Friday home game to Thursday "due to the recent restrictions announced by the Nova Scotia Government."

"That was a decision that was made by the team and we certainly are in very close contact with the province as it relates to how you host events in the climate and what the protocols are in terms of health and safety," said Erin Eshyiok-Prime, marketing and communications director with Events East Group.

In a statement from the Halifax Mooseheads, it reads "The Halifax Mooseheads are adhering to all public health guidelines for our games tonight and tomorrow at the Scotiabank Centre as we have for the last two seasons and will continue to do so moving forward into 2022.”

Sue Uteck is the executive director for the Spring Garden Area Business Association.

She says the move made by the team is completely irresponsible and a circumvention of restrictions.

"It’s akin to saying to a restaurant, we'll celebrate New Year’s Eve on Thursday night to avoid the restrictions," said Uteck.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the time between the announcement and the implementation was to give businesses, organizations and individuals time to prepare.

"The purpose of the advance notice was not to give organizations an opportunity to reschedule events and get in front of the changes," said Houston in a statement to CTV News.

In a release from the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) Wednesday evening, it says the league is postponing a number of games in its 2021-22 regular season due to new COVID-19 restrictions, which take effect in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Friday.

"Fourteen games will be affected in total, including the game between the Truro Bearcats and Yarmouth Mariners at Mariners Centre on Friday, Dec. 17, and all games in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2," read the release from the league.

The release goes on to say that the game in Summerside, P.E.I. scheduled for Dec. 18 between the Western Capitals and the Grand Falls Rapids will still take place at this time.

A decision regarding the Dec. 30 match between Summerside and the Charlottetown Tigers is pending.

The league says it will continue discussions with public health in all three Maritime provinces in the days and weeks to come.

A decision on games scheduled after Jan. 2 will be made when required.

The league says announcements will be made when the postponed games are rescheduled.