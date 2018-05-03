

CTV Atlantic





The Halifax Mooseheads have named the new head coach that will lead the host team into the 2019 Memorial Cup campaign.

Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell announced Thursday that veteran coach Eric Veilleux will be the team’s new bench boss for the 2018-19 season.

The 46-year-old Veilleux becomes the 11th head coach in franchise history and fourth in the past four seasons.

“We’re excited to have a coach of Eric’s quality and background behind our bench next season. We feel this experience and past success is paramount for our team success moving forward,” said GM Cam Russell at the team’s announcement.

A native of Quebec City, QC, Veilleux spent the last two seasons as the Head Coach of the San Antonio Rampage, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Veilleux also guided Shawinigan to the Memorial Cup in 2012 and was named CHL Coach of the Year in 2014. He compiled a 347-208-45 QMJHL career record over 8 seasons as Head Coach with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Veilleux replaces Jim Midgley, who was let go on April 25. Midgley coached the team to a 43-18-6-1 regular season record and a fourth-place finish in the QMJHL in the 2017-18 season.

The Mooseheads will host the 101st Memorial Cup May 17-26, 2019.