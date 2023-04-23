Halifax Mooseheads playoff game promotes stem cell registry

It was a full house at the Scotiabank Centre for a Halifax Mooseheads playoff game that turned out to be the perfect place for Canadian Blood Services to promote the need for people to join the stem cell registry.

Last week, CTV News told the story about the search for stem cell matches for Danielle Biron and 4-year-old Colton Burns.

Biron has found a donor. Young Colton is still waiting to find his match.

The Canadian Blood Services booth was busy at the game, handing out information and test kits, hoping to find a match for Colton and the thousand other Canadians who are also waiting.

“If anybody were to have cancer and need help, about 25 per cent would find a match within their family, but that leaves 75 per cent of people hoping that somebody will be there match that is a stranger,” says Krysta Hananowski from Canadian Blood Services.

CBS is looking for stem cell donors between the ages of 17 and 35. Hananowski says there is also an urgent need for blood donations.