Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing

U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.

Home Depot says it will raise pay for Canadian, U.S. workers

Home Depot said Tuesday it's investing US$1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island