Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
Bobby Smith announced the sale Tuesday morning in Halifax, to American businessman Sam Simon.
Smith purchased 64 per cent of the Mooseheads and became majority owner of the team in 2003.
“You are my favourite fans in hockey,” said Smith in a downtown Halifax news conference. “I also want to thank every young man who wore the Halifax Mooseheads jersey the past 20 years.”
“We are so happy to be here,” said Simon. “This is not my team, it’s the community’s team and I will be good steward.”
As owner, the Mooseheads captured their first and only Memorial Cup championship in 2013.
According to Simon, Smith will stay close to the Mooseheads in an underdetermined transitional role for the foreseeable future.
