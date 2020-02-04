SHEET HARBOUR, N.S. -- Halifax District RCMP have arrested three people after an assault in Sheet Harbour on Saturday night.

Police say the assault occurred on Albert Howe Lane and when they arrived, the suspects had already fled.

"A preliminary investigation determined that the victim received a phone call to meet with individuals known to him," the RCMP said in a news release. "He drove to a business on Church Point Road and then walked to a home on Albert Howe Lane where he was allegedly assaulted with various weapons."

The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

On Monday, the RCMP arrested three suspects without incident and searched a home on Albert Howe Lane.

"That resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition, cannabis and various weapons including those alleged to be involved in the original assault with a weapon," the news release said.

Mounties say they have charged Mitchell James Howe, 24, of Sheet Harbour, with the following:

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

four counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

They have also charged Stephen James Power, 27, of Sheet Harbour, with the following:

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

unsafe storage of firearm

breach of release conditions

Howe and Power were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Police say they also charged a 28-year-old woman from Sheet Harbour with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 11.