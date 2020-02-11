LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Halifax District RCMP have obtained a province-wide warrant for the arrest of a Cole Harbour man.

Phillip George Nicholle, 29, of Cole Harbour, is charged with criminal harassment and four counts of breach of probation.

Nicholle is a white male who stands five-foot-10 and weighs 236 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and green eyes.

The charges stem from a September 2019 investigation that led to his arrest.

"Nicholle failed to attend his scheduled court appearance and a bench warrant was issued by Dartmouth Provincial Court," the RCMP said in a news release. "Police have not been able to locate him, and are requesting assistance from the public."

The RCMP are asking members of the public to not approach Nicholle if he is located, but to call police instead.

Halifax District RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Phillip George Nicholle to contact them at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.