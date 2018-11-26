

Halifax’s latest homicide victim was Ryan Michael, a 25-year-old father of two who was shot to death in his home in Spryfield on Friday night.

CTV News has confirmed the young man was in the medical marijuana business and one of his stores had been fire-bombed earlier this year.

Nehiley was ambitious and business-minded and sources say he was an excellent dad and well-loved by friends and family.

Even as they investigate his killing, police acknowlege the victim was known to them.

“What we're focusing on is he was the victim of a homicide, and that's where our investigators are starting,” said Halifax Regional spokesman Const. John MacLeod. “They are going to look into all available avenues and all information that they have available to see what it was.”

That trail may involve revisiting the fire-bombing of a medical marijuana dispensary on Joseph Howe Drive in early August.

Nehiley was listed as a partner in the business, which was later evicted from the building, only to re-open elsewhere in the city.

The only remaining reference to Chronic Releaf on Joseph Howe -- a flyer, taped to a utility pole outside.

Police don't believe the victim was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“St this point in the investigation, the investigators don't believe this was a random incident,” MacLeod said.

Investigators do believe more than one person was involved, but at this point, they're not saying if they have any suspects.

While the police tape and crime-scene markers are now gone, the probe continues into what happened to Nehiley on Friday night on Clovis Avenue, a quiet street in Spryfield.

Nehiley’s parents say they are devastated by the loss of their son and hope those responsible will be brought to justice.

They're also asking for privacy during this difficult time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.