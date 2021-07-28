HALIFAX -- The contestants for the next season of The Bachelorette have been announced and there is a Maritimer on the list.

Nova Scotia's Chris Gallant will be competing to win the heart of Michelle Young, a 28-year-old teacher from Minnesota.

Gallant is one of 35 guys getting the chance to impress Young. His profile appeared on The Bachelorette Facebook page on Tuesday as “Christopher G., 27, of Halifax, Nova Scotia.”

Gallant studied public relations at Mount Saint Vincent University, graduating in 2017.

He currently works as a content producer for Skills Canada and is also known for his spoken word.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gallant is a speaker who specializes in presentations, coaching, speeches, online video content, emceeing, hosting and poetry.

There's no mention of his Bachelorette involvement on his social media pages, and those close to him are being tight-lipped at the moment.

The 27-year-old is one of two Cannucks in the running for a rose this year. The other is Nayte Olukoya from Winnipeg.

Filming is rumoured to be soon underway in Mexico and season 18 of The Bachelorette is due to premiere on Oct. 19.