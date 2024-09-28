Halifax neighbourhood hoping for quieter homecoming weekend

A normally quiet south end neighbourhood in Halifax is bracing for Dalhousie University’s annual homecoming celebrations on Saturday.

For the past five years, homecoming has brought large crowds of students into residential areas, turning the normally peaceful street into a party hotspot.

“At first it was inconvenient,” said Katherine Bowbly, a resident who lives in the area. “There have been a couple of times lately where it felt almost scary. I’ve walked out my front door and not be able to step onto the sidewalk in front of my step because it was full of people.”

The people living near the university are preparing for another year of street parties, which in recent years has led to public intoxication, property damage and noise complaints.

In 2022, the street party escalated, with people lighting a fire from the debris left by post-tropical storm Fiona, a stabbing during the street party and a clash between police and the people.

Halifax Regional Police said there will be police presence in the area, similar to last year.

“Noise was a big issue for residents, so we’ll try to educate when we can, but we’ll try and enforce the by-laws,” said constable Martin Cromwell.

Last year, Dalhousie University hosted a number of on campus events as part of its sanctioned homecoming.

In a statement the university told CTV News it plans to do it again.

“As we did in 2023, the university along with the Dalhousie Student Union, has developed a vibrant students on campus experience for the fall. This is an important part of our ongoing work in managing the negative impacts of illegal street parties," read the statement.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.