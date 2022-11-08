Halifax non-profit releases pet calendar in support of first responders living with PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder cost 34-year-old Halifax firefighter Kyle Currie his life. Now, four years later, his family and friends are supporting other first responders struggling through traumas with a fundraising calendar.

Kyle’s mom, Claudia Currie, says when she looks back on the life of her son, she remembers a young man with a positive spirit.

Halifax firefighter Kyle Currie died in October 2018. (Courtesy: Claudia Currie)

“Kyle was kind and funny,” says Claudia.

“He was just an outgoing, funny and sporty guy and a fit for the job,” says Kyle’s friend and co-worker, James Turple.

Kyle was a Halifax firefighter for 10 years. Because of the trauma he endured, Kyle was diagnosed with PTSD.

“He saw a lot and the coping mechanisms were obviously not in place for him then,” says Claudia.

In October 2018, Kyle took his own life, leaving his mother shattered.

“When you’ve lost your child, it never leaves you,” said Claudia.

As she continues to cope and emerge from the grief and loss, Claudia is now helping to lead a campaign supporting active and retired firefighters.

Fight4Life Halifax is a non-profit PTSD awareness program, established in memory of her son.

This week, Fight4Life is unveiling its 2023 firefighter calendar, celebrating Kyle’s love for his job and dogs.

Halifax firefighters are featured in Fight4Life calendars with their beloved pets.

"All money raised from sales goes towards helping our firefighters," said Claudia. "We honour the memory of Kyle and of all the other firefighters who have gone before him and since.”

She adds that the past four years have been on a journey to get well and heal from an unspeakable loss.

A large part of her therapy came from interaction with Halifax Regional Fire Service therapy dogs, who are featured in the calendar.

“The therapy dogs actually went to the wakes," said Captain Annette Thompson, a therapy dog handler for Halifax Regional Fire Service. "My youngest dog, Hicks, who has since died, took an absolute attachment to Claudia and did not want to leave her side.”

Claudia says, in this meaningful chapter of her life, she wants to spread a message of hope.

“It is that hope that we can make a difference in the treatment of post traumatic stress.”

Fight4Life calendars can be purchased online.

A photo from the 2023 Fight4Life calendar is pictured.