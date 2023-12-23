Halifax organization serves traditional Christmas dinner to the community

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax opened its doors for its annual Christmas dinner to people in need on Friday.

The sound of laughter at the tables echo, the aroma of turkey and gravy fills the room, and all you see are people sharing a warm holiday meal.

“Christmas at the mission has started and it’s our big annual big dinner and we’re doing a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings,” said Souls Harbour Rescue Mission’s CEO, Michelle Porter.

Over 500 plates of hot and hearty holiday food were served to people. Porter said last year they served 300. “I would say the need is greater than ever this year. I would say most people I’ve spoken to say their budget and wallet have taken a hit.”

Over a dozen volunteers started bright and early preparing the meal, while others organized and decorated tables.

For many there, the meal is nothing short of a Christmas dream come true.

“Having this meal means a place that I can go. I can have a meal, I can come here when I need to if I have hardly anything in the house and socialize with everyone,” said Bonnie Doward. She was among hundreds enjoying their thanksgiving meal.

Ashlyng Curtin has been living in Halifax for a few years. Since her father passed away four years ago she has been on her own.

Recently, she has been living at a shelter in Dartmouth. For her, this dinner is a way for her to connect with people. “Not having family here in Halifax and just being around people, [that’s] kind of what the meaning of community is.”

Curtain said she this year has been challenging. She has been battling depression and has spent most of the year living in a tent until a space opened up at a shelter.

“It’s my second Christmas without my family and my first in a shelter [and] being away from people that I know and that I’m familiar with,” she said.

“We like to say here that all are welcome”, said Porter. “You might be working poor, you might be someone who’s literally got a job but have no one to celebrate the holidays with.”

A time of giving, sharing and coming together and more for a moment an opportunity to set aside the struggles of a difficult

