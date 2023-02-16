Halifax parents share baby’s helmet story to raise awareness about common condition

Baby Banks is a thriving and easy going eight-month-old boy, but early in his infancy his parents felt something was off.

“We went to physiotherapy and he was diagnosed with torticollis,” said his mother Tasha Carver. “Torticollis is something he was born with. It’s essentially a big kink in his neck, so he wasn’t able to look to his left side.”

Torticollis is a common condition in infants. A side effect is positional plagiocephaly, a flat spot that develops over time on the baby's head from favouring one side.

“Looking back, we can see in photos and videos that he was leaning over on one side,” said Carver. “We didn’t know what to look for at the time.”

A flat spot is often resolvable with infant placement or physiotherapy. In some cases, parents may be referred for a custom-fitted helmet -- a cosmetic device that can help redirect how a baby’s skull grows over time.

Doug Iwasaki is a certified orthotist based in Halifax that specializes in custom infant helmets.

“There are empty spaces in the helmet so that the head, where it's flat, can grow quicker,” said Iwasaki. “The helmet also sort of slows the growth in the non-flat spots over time.”

A mold of the head to create the helmet is traditionally done with a cast, but Iwasaki uses a 3D scanning method to create a digital model which is then sent to an off-site helmet manufacture.

“Using the scanning software, it takes a bunch of different angles of the head to create three-dimensional model,” Iwasaki explained.

Once fitted, patients return every two weeks for helmet adjustments and alterations. For the device to be effective, Iwasaki says early intervention in infancy is key.

“A flat spot is not harmful to the development of the infant,” said Iwasaki. “You can ask your pediatrician, a family doctor or talk to a physiotherapist, especially in the earlier months."

Carver feels more education is needed in order to help parents identify the signs and reduce stigma.

“I had mom guilt, like, ‘What didn't I notice? Should I have noticed sooner?’” said Carver. “I didn't know another baby that was born with this issue, but it’s important for people to know they’re not alone.”