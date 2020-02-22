HALIFAX -- On Saturday, employees and customers of the Mission Mart thrift store in Halifax prepared to take to the streets of Bayers Lake Park for an evening walk benefiting Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

With over 90 walkers expected to take part in Saturday night's walk, the fundraiser has already raised over $22,000 in donations.

"It is a night that basically puts a focus on people who do not have a safe, warm, comfortable bed to sleep in at night," says Souls Harbour chief operating officer, Cherry Laxton. "It just is an opportunity to step out there and support those people who need that warmth of a space to come into."

Across the country, Saturday night is being recognized as the Coldest Night of the Year, which is a family-friendly walk that raises money for charities serving hungry, homeless, and needy people communities nationwide.

"[We're] walking in the cold, but we all get to go home," says Souls Harbour chief administrative officer, Russ Conway. "But there's a lot of people who don't get to go home – so it's really to raise attention to that."

The Mission Mart thrift store has been open just over a year, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to support the rescue mission.

"Every time you shop here, or volunteer here, you're helping us put a plate on the table for someone who can't afford their supper," says Conway.

In total, 13 Coldest Night of the Year walks are being held across the Maritimes.

One walk in downtown Halifax in the afternoon saw nearly 200 walkers combine to raise over $36,000 for the Halifax ARK Outreach Centre.

"Whether you raise money, whether you volunteer, whether you're young or old, everybody can make an impact and raise awareness," says ARK director, Dorothy Patterson

"It's something I can do, even though I'm 15 [years-old] to actually make a difference," says team captain, Abby Jolly. "And it's really accessible to people of all ages, so it's really great."

Meanwhile, while the event is a one-day happening, organizers say those who missed Saturday's walks can donate until March 31.