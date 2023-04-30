Halifax Polar Plunge returns in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia

The annual Polar Plunge made a comeback to Halifax with Special Olympic athletes, members of law enforcement and other volunteers participating in the event.

The event began with an opening ceremony at Grand Parade. Law enforcement officers and organizers raised the torch as they marched to the Halifax waterfront.

From there, a group of fundraisers took a dip in the cold waters.

Leading up to the event, plungers have been fundraising to raise money for programs and events that support athletes with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

“It’s events that go on in schools called unified sport. We also have active start for two to six-year-old. We have fundamentals which for seven to 12-year-old and every age range,” said Michael Greek, CEO of Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

This year, fundraisers managed to raise close to $30,000 dollars – more than what they have raised in the past.

Among the plungers, Dylan Balmaceda, will be competing at the Special Olympics games this summer. He spent months fundraising for the event and preparing for competitions.

“I’ve been improving my strokes during this season and my butterflies and breast strokes,” said Balmaceda.

Balmaceda’s dad, Mike, who is also a Staff Sergeant for Nova Scotia RCMP, will be taking part in the final leg of the torch run. To Mike, Special Olympics and this fundraiser are extremely important.

“Special Olympics is more than just a passion. It’s actually been a way forward for Dylan and for a lot of athletes. It’s more than just including through sport. It actually shows in the way for other parts of their lives in their adulthood.”

While athletes prepare for the provincial Special Olympics games this summer, law enforcement officers are excited to go to Berlin for the torch run.

“We’ll be running different route around Berlin starting on the 14th and ending on the 17th, when we run the torch, which we call the flame of hope, into the opening ceremonies,” said Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Kim Robinson.

Donations are still being collected until May 1.

The Special Olympic games will be taking place at Acadia University in Wolfville from July 15 to 17.