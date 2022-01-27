Halifax police arrest 12-year-old boy in connection with robbery at Dartmouth variety store

Halifax Regional Police has arrested a 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S., following a robbery at a variety store.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Highfield Variety Store, located at 94 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

"Witnesses stated the suspect entered the store, produced a firearm and attempted to get away with cash and cigarettes," wrote police in a release.

Police say the boy was taken into custody inside the store and the firearm was secured.

They say no one was injured in the robbery.

The boy is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face firearm related offences, including robbery with a firearm.