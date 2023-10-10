Atlantic

    • Halifax police arrest, charge two people for firearm, drug-trafficking offences

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    Halifax police have charged two people with drug-trafficking and firearm offences in connection to an alleged incident last week.

    In a news release, police say they stopped a vehicle in the Avon Crescent area at roughly 10:25 p.m. on Friday.

    Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle, who gave false information, as well as the passenger.

    According to the release, police also seized a loaded firearm and crack cocaine.

    Sheldon Michael Bennett, 24, and 19-year-old Brianna Lee Weir were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face a number of charges, which include:

    •  possession of a firearm obtained by crime
    •  possession of a loaded firearm
    •  possession of a firearm in a vehicles
    •  possession of a prohibited weapon or ammunition without a license
    •  possession of a firearm without a license
    •  possession of a prohibited weapon
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  carrying concealed weapon
    •  possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    •  store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    •  unsafe storage of a firearm
    •  possession for the purpose of trafficking

