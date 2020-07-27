HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a high-risk offender with breaching the conditions of his long-term supervision order.

John Francis Normand Dionne, 52, had completed a sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for kidnapping-unlawful confinement and impersonating a peace officer, according to an HRP news release issued Monday.

“Dionne is subject to a long-term supervision order that requires him to follow strict conditions,” the release said. “Police have been regularly monitoring his compliance with these conditions. On July 26 at approximately 11 a.m. officers arrested Dionne at a business on Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth when they found him to be breaching the conditions of the order.”

Dionne was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to face one count of breach of a long-term supervision order and seven counts of breaching the conditions of a recognizance.

Police had previously alerted the public in February that Dionne was living in the Halifax area.

According to the February release, some of Some of Dionne's previous convictions include sexual assault, assault, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Some of his victims were children under the age of 14.