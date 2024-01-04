Halifax police arrest man after armed home search
Halifax Regional Police arrested a man following a home search in the 3500 block area of John Parr Drive early Thursday afternoon.
Around noon police closed Massachusetts Avenue, a main thoroughfare heading to the MacKay Bridge, and some surrounding streets while they conducted the search, according to a news release.
Tactical officers pointed guns at a townhouse as part of the response.
The roads reopened roughly 30 minutes later, police said.
There is no word yet on charges.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
DEVELOPING Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday, as students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit, before the suspected shooter was found dead.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Putin speeds up a citizenship path for foreigners who enlist in the Russian military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree that speeds up a path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country's military amid the 22-month-old war in Ukraine.
Rising costs top worry for Canadian businesses, new survey finds
A new survey asked 79,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom about their main concerns in 2024. The majority of Canadian businesses said rising costs top the list.
Toronto
Toronto man could shatter world record for most marathons run in one year
A Toronto man could set a new world record for the number of marathons run in one year.
Man, 28, allegedly recorded people using University of Toronto washrooms
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
Ontario retiree's 'jaw dropped' after winning major lottery prize
An 80-year-old retiree from Hamilton, Ont. said his 'jaw dropped' when he realized he’d won big for the first time after nearly 30 years of playing the lottery.
Calgary
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
Calgary woman missing since Dec. 26 found dead
A missing Silverado woman was discovered dead by Calgary police Thursday.
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
Montreal
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
Brasserie T! announces immediate closure; 130 workers laid off
Brasserie T! announced on Wednesday its immediate closure and that 130 workers were laid off.
Edmonton
2 hurt in Anthony Henday Drive, Calgary Trail crash
Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into an overpass support on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning.
Vehicle fire spreads to greenhouse in Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood
Greenhouse and coffee shop Zocalo in Little Italy was damaged by fire Thursday morning.
U of A classes displaced after December fire at the humanities building
The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta will be closed for the Winter 2024 semester as a result of a fire, the school has confirmed.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.
London
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife’s tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont. husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Winnipeg
Teen stabbed during robbery at mall: Winnipeg police
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery at a Winnipeg mall.
Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
Ottawa
Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The winner of the $3.2 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
Domestic dispute call leads to killing of family dog charges in Pembroke: OPP
A 43-year-old man from Pembroke has been charged with several offences including the killing of a family dog, says Ontario Provincial Police.
Saskatoon
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
Former Sask. Party MLA seeks to settle prostitution charge out of court
Former Sask. Party MLA Ryan Domotor had his first scheduled court appearance on Thursday morning in Regina for a prostitution-related charge.
Vancouver
104 cars impounded, 281 tickets issued in Abbotsford 'project joyride' crackdown: police
Police issued 281 tickets and impounded 104 vehicles as part of a two-month enforcement project targeting "high-risk" driving behaviours in Abbotsford.
Regina
'We're very proud to be from Sask': Players from the province representing in PWHL
The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) officially took to the ice this week to begin their inaugural season. Four players from Saskatchewan are now a part of history.
Sask. RCMP reports 50% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is reporting a 50 per cent increase in the number of homicide victims from 2019 to 2023.
Vancouver Island
B.C. seeks input on helping disaster evacuees ahead of wildfire season
British Columbia is seeking public input on how it helps disaster evacuees, in the wake of the province's worst wildfire season on record.
Mounties investigate 2 reported stabbings in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed last week in a pair of unrelated altercations in Duncan, B.C.