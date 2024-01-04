ATLANTIC
    • Halifax police arrest man after armed home search

    Halifax Regional Police arrested a man following a home search in the 3500 block area of John Parr Drive early Thursday afternoon.

    Around noon police closed Massachusetts Avenue, a main thoroughfare heading to the MacKay Bridge, and some surrounding streets while they conducted the search, according to a news release.

    Tactical officers pointed guns at a townhouse as part of the response.

    The roads reopened roughly 30 minutes later, police said.

    There is no word yet on charges.

