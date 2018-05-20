

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a collision involving four vehicles shut down traffic at a busy Halifax intersection Sunday afternoon.

Police say at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a car travelling at a high rate of speed failed to stop at the red light at Gottingen St. and North St.

The speeding vehicle smashed into 3 cars travelling North on Gottingen, approaching North St.

The driver of the vehicle took off running, while his passenger, a pregnant woman, stayed in the car.

The driver was chased by a bystander and Police, and was arrested.

Police say the crash caused "significant property damage" to the three cars, and it's not yet known if the man will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act or the Criminal Code.

He will be appearing in court on Tuesday to face driving charges, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant and violations of court orders.

No one was injured in the collision. Parts of Gottingen St. between North St. and Uniacke St. were closed to traffic during the investigation.