Halifax Police arrested an adult male Sunday morning for impaired driving after responding to a single vehicle accident.

At 7:47 a.m. on May 6, police responded to the area of 0-600 block of Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax to a report of a single vehicle accident.

Upon arrival police located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and fence. The driver of the vehicle was located by a police K9 unit near the scene of the accident.

The adult male driver will be appearing in court at a later date to face charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor vehicle and Failing to Remain at the scene of an accident.