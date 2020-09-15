HALIFAX -- Police have arrested a 49-year-old Halifax man suspected of a robbery at a gas station in the city’s south end early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station located at 5450 Inglis Street at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say male entered the business producing a pointed stick and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier disarmed the suspect, who fled on foot without any cash or product. No one was injured.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a disturbance between two adult males at Inglis Street and Queen Street. Police recognized one of the males as the suspect from the robbery, and arrested him without incident.

The suspect, a 49 year old male from Halifax is held for court and will be facing charges of robbery, breaching probation order and failing to comply with release orders.