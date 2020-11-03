HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly stole items from a Shoppers Drug Mart and rode a bus with a BB gun in his pants on Monday night.

Police say at 7:58 p.m. officers responded to report of a man with a firearm at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Spring Garden Road.

Callers reported that a man had placed a long gun in his pants and entered the store. The man then left the store and boarded a Halifax Transit bus.

Multiple officers responded and arrested the suspect on the bus, discovering a long barrel pellet/BB gun and items stolen from the store.

Officers confirmed there was not a robbery, however, the suspect did commit a theft.

The man is held for court and facing charges of using imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, theft and possession under and mischief.