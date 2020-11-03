Advertisement
Halifax police arrest man who allegedly entered store, bus with BB gun in his pants
The Shoppers Drug Mart is seen on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Nov. 3, 2020.
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly stole items from a Shoppers Drug Mart and rode a bus with a BB gun in his pants on Monday night.
Police say at 7:58 p.m. officers responded to report of a man with a firearm at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Spring Garden Road.
Callers reported that a man had placed a long gun in his pants and entered the store. The man then left the store and boarded a Halifax Transit bus.
Multiple officers responded and arrested the suspect on the bus, discovering a long barrel pellet/BB gun and items stolen from the store.
Officers confirmed there was not a robbery, however, the suspect did commit a theft.
The man is held for court and facing charges of using imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, theft and possession under and mischief.