Halifax police arrested a man Thursday night after receiving a call that he was swinging an axe in a threatening manner.

At 5:45 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of Portland St. in Dartmouth to a report of a man with an axe.

Police say they located the man in the middle of the road where he was swinging the axe in a threatening manner.

The man resisted officers when they attempted to arrest him, but the police were able to arrest him without anyone being injured.

The 20-year-old Dartmouth man will appear in court tomorrow to face charges of causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.