Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair

Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the East Coast Amusements fair on Main Street. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man suffering from what are believed to be life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

