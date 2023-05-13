Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair
Police in Halifax say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a local fair.
Police have released no other details, but say it's unknown at this point whether charges will be laid against the person who was arrested.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person at the East Coast Amusement fair on Main Street in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday evening.
They say the male teen was taken to hospital.
Police say their investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Investigators are asking anyone with information, including possible photos or video from the area or the fairgrounds, to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.
