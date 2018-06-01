

CTV Atlantic





Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in central Halifax.

Police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Cunard Street around 11:50 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a man entered the home and sexually assaulted a woman inside. He then fled the home.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the incident. There is no word on charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.