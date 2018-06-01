Featured
Halifax police arrest suspect in connection with sexual assault
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 3:42PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 1, 2018 6:53PM ADT
Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in central Halifax.
Police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Cunard Street around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Investigators say a man entered the home and sexually assaulted a woman inside. He then fled the home.
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the incident. There is no word on charges at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.