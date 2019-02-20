

HALIFAX -- Halifax police have arrested a suspect and recovered an imitation handgun after a lockdown at Dartmouth High School on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out at 5:28 p.m., Halifax police said: "A suspect is in custody in Dartmouth High incident. No injuries sustained by anyone. Investigation is ongoing and police remain on scene. Victoria Road is still closed. We thank the public and parents for ongoing patience. Further update will be provided when available."

In a subsequent tweet sent out at 6:13 p.m. Halifax police said: "Police have arrested a 15-year-old male related to weapons call at Dartmouth High. An imitation handgun was recovered on scene. Investigation is ongoing and charges are expected. Police remain on scene. Victoria Road is now open. We thank you for your cooperation."

The Halifax-area high school was in lockdown after police said they received a weapons complaint.

There was a heavy police presence Dartmouth High School, located in the Brightwood neighbourhood in Dartmouth.

Police closed Victoria Road from Thistle Street to Nantucket Avenue and were asking people to avoid the area.

In an e-mail to parents of students at Dartmouth High, the school administration wrote: "Dear Parents/Guardians, Dartmouth High School is currently in a lockdown. Police are at the school investigating a weapons complaint. Dismissal has been delayed until the "all clear" is given. Police are asking that people stay clear of the area. School buses will return to the school when able to deliver bus students home."

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said in a tweet that the school's dismissal was being delayed until an all clear is given.

Police say further details will be provided when available.

